Chalet style bungalow in the heart of Whitby

Well Spring Cottage, Well Close Square, Whitby, £250,000

A detached chalet bungalow with parking located in Whitby town centre with the town’s many attractions and amenities on your doorstep.

The property was completely refurbished in 2006 and is beautifully presented throughout and the accommodation is over two floors comprising a spacious reception room with radiator, laminate flooring, double glazed bay window and entrance door to the front.

The kitchen/diner is an ‘L’ shaped room with fitted wall and base units with an inset sink, integrated electric oven and gas hob with extractor canopy above, tiled splash back, dishwasher, double glazed window to the side and space for a table and six chairs.

Double bedroom with with fitted wardrobes, bedside cabinets, dressing table, and family bathroom with a modern four piece suite comprising a corner bath, shower cubicle, two wash hand basins, wc, heated towel rail, double glazed window to the rear and an under stairs storage cupboard.

Upstairs there are two further double bedrooms and a wc all benefitting from having modern fixtures and fittings, gas central heating and double-glazing.

Outside to the front is a private paved patio with a low wall boundary which is an ideal spot to enjoy an alfresco meal or drink after a day exploring this charming coastal town.

The gravelled area (approx. 8m x 4m) adjoining the patio belongs to the property and allows parking for two cars, a rare find in the centre of town.

The property has been used as a holiday home and let, so would be ideal as either a second home or permanent home in this central location.

Contact Jacksons Property Service on 01947 606111 for more information or to book a viewing.