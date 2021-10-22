Cheers to the Grenadier, created by a Yorkshire billionaire

The Grenadier at Duncombe Park near Helmsley

But unlike most car enthusiasts, Sir Jim is a billionaire and has enough clout to build his own version of a 21st century Defender.

This was a few years ago before Brexit and the Pandemic and it’s conjecture whether knowledge of those would have made any difference. I suspect not, for those who know Hull-raised and Beverley-educated Sir Jim say obstacles don’t exist in his world.

So here we have the new Ineos Grenadier, a simple, straightforward 4x4 which is built with farmers and leisure enthusiasts in mind. It was brought to Yorkshire this week as part of the build up to next summer’s launch.

A pre-production model was taken to Duncombe Park near Helmsley where an expert driver took The Yorkshire Post and other media outlets on a demanding off-road course.

It seems this vehicle is very capable off road and has good road manners on smooth surfaces too, thanks to a rather lively BMW engine.

Grenadier – which is named after the London pub frequented by Sir Jim – was built with the Defender in mind. And the feeling is the new Defender competes in a premium market while Grenadier is a utility vehicle.

The loss of Mitsubishi means – in Ineos’s view – it creates yet more space for Grenadier to succeed.

Some 75,000 people have now raised their hands as prospective buyers of the vehicle which will be built in France at a former Mercedes-Benz factory - built in France with German engines having been designed in the UK.

It certainly has a look of the old Land Rover about it and it said by Ineos to be “a stripped back, utilitarian, hard-working 4x4 engineered for modern day compliance and reliability”.

It feels good. The switchgear is splendid with a bank of overhead controls rather like you would find on a plane. The price? We don’t know exactly how much it will be yet but it will probably be between £40,000 and £50,000.

The name? "Ineo" is Latin for a new beginning, "Eos" is the Greek goddess of dawn, and "neos" is Greek for something new and innovative. As well as being an acronym, Ineos states its name represents the "dawn of something new and innovative".