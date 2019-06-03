Can you help find a home for ‘sweet girl’ Holly?

Our pet of the week, Holly, is a sweet girl who has sadly been passed around a bit before coming to the animal home centre.

This has left her feeling a little shy and unsure with people she does not know, once she knows you she is a friendly girl who loves to be with you.

Holly will need further training with patient adopters who will give her the time she needs to settle in her own time.

Holly will need an adult-only home, where she is the only pet.

For more information, call the York Animal Home where all RSPCA Scarborough and Whitby branch dogs are kept, on 01904 643997.