Holly is aged 3-4 years and was in the most appalling condition when an inspector brought her into our care.

She was so thin you could see every bone in her body. After months of TLC she is now fit and healthy and looking for a home with people who will love and cherish her. She is a very friendly and affectionate girl.

For more information on Holly, please ring the RSPCA Bridlington, Driffield & District Branch on 01377 240325.