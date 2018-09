Chloe is two years old and has been in the care of Bridlington RSPCA for a while now.

She was adopted once but had to be returned as the adopters existing cats would not accept her. We think she would be more suited to a new home where there are no existing pets. She is a lovely girl who needs to be in a new home now.

For more information please ring Bridlington RSPCA on 07712 459857