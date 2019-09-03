Britain’s Got Talent auditions coming up at Flamingo Land resort

Britain’s Got Talent is hitting the road once again in its search to find talented acts for a brand new series - and is on its way to Flamingo Land later this month.

Auditions will be taking place on September 21 at Flamingo Land Resort, Kirby Misperton, between 10.30am and 4pm.

Successful acts will then be in with a chance of securing a place at one of the judges’ auditions in 2020.

The show is open to any performer of any age, with any talent - all you need is a skill and star quality which you think will impress.

Anything goes from magicians to comedians, drag acts to singers and acrobats to animal stars.

For more information on how to apply, click here.

Executive producer Charlie Irwin said: “Britain’s Got Talent 2019 was another fantastic series showcasing the best talent and variety from all over the UK.

“Colin Thackery triumphed, becoming the oldest ever winner of BGT proving the point - whatever age you are, or what talent you have – anything is possible.

“Whether you’re an acrobat, comedian, a dancer or even a puppet - we can’t wait to see what talent the public will bring in 2020.

“Anyone can apply - there is no age limit and we are looking for all kinds of talents.

“So, if you feel you have something special to show us, no matter what it is, then make sure you apply, you never know where it might take you!”