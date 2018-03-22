Are standing desks the solution for office-bound workers?

Many office workers yearn for a job that does not require them to be sat down all day - and with the NHS now recommending taking “an active break from sitting every 30 minutes” we should all be aiming to break up the lengthy inactivity of our working days with a little more active time.

One option which is gaining popularity - although it’s not necessarily a new idea - is the standing desk.

Using a standing desk is a big change for many, but is reported to make a difference to many users health. They are said to burn up to 50 calories per hour, increase productivity by 46%, lower blood pressure, lower cholesterol and help reduce lower back pain by improving your posture.

I tried the Varidesk Pro Plus 36 , which is takes you from sitting to standing in just three seconds and requires no assembly.

This desk riser’s two-tiered design gives you a spacious upper display area for your laptop, monitor, or even dual-monitor setup, while the lower deck has plenty of room for a full-sized keyboard, mouse and more.

The spring-loaded boost mechanism and dual handle design makes it super easy to lift, lower and adjust to any of the 11 height settings.

I have to say that after a few hours I noticed improvements in my neck which had been affected by years of hunching over my desk.After a few days I also had more energy. It quickly became part of my daily routine and while I still find myself reverting back to sitting on some days I find the standing desk so beneficial in helping to boost my energy levels. It’s a perfect solution for fit and well people who want to ensure their working life doesn’t impinge on their everyday health in my opinion.