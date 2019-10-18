Angels on horseback - latest recipe of the week from The Magpie Cafe, Whitby

Here is this week’s recipe, courtesy of head chef Paul Gildroy.

Ingredients - serves four

16 shucked oysters

16 thin slices of pancetta

16 thin slices of French stick

Sweet smoked paprika

Rocket leaves

1 clove of garlic

Black pepper

For the mayonnaise;

2 very fresh egg yolks

1 teaspoon English mustard

60ml white wine vinegar

300ml good quality vegetable/rapeseed oil

Squeeze of lemon

Salt to taste

Wholegrain mustard

Method

For the mayonnaise, place the egg yolks, English mustard and vinegar into a food processor and blitz until well combined.

While the processor is still running slowly, add the oil until all of it is added and the mayo is thick.

Add salt and a squeeze of lemon juice, transfer the mayo to a sterilised jar and place into the fridge (this can be stored in the fridge for up to seven days).

For the oysters; lay out each slice of pancetta and lay on 1 or 2 rocket leaves per slice, lightly sprinkle on some smoked paprika and black pepper then an

oyster on each slice of pancetta.

Roll each oyster up in the pancetta and secure with a cocktail stick.

Heat a little oil in a pan and add the oysters to the pan and pan fry until the pancetta is crispy all round, place onto kitchen paper to drain.

Toast the slices of French bread, once toasted rub each slice with garlic, take the mayo from the fridge and mix through some wholegrain mustard and place a good teaspoon onto each slice of bread and sit on an Angel and serve immediately.