An excellent alternative to the traditional Christmas turkey

Ingredients – serves four

4 x 175g salmon fillets (skinless and all of equal size)

400 g puff pastry

50 g butter

1 egg for washing

For the farce

200g raw king prawn tails

100g white fish (whiting or cod will do)

1 clove garlic (crushed)

1 dessert spoon chopped parsley

1 dessert spoon chopped chives

1 dessert spoon bread crumbs

Juice and zest of half a lemon

Salt and pepper

For the mushrooms

200g wild mushrooms

1 clove garlic (crushed)

50g butter

1 dessert spoon fresh tarragon leaves

Pepper

Method

To make the farce, place the prawns, fish, garlic and butter into a food processor and blitz until fairly smooth. Add some seasoning, the juice and zest of the lemon and the breadcrumbs, blitz to combine, then finally add the parsley and chive, mix well and leave to rest a little.

Roll out the pastry, to an approx 30cm square, then cut the square into four. Soften the butter and brush each piece of salmon, then season with salt and pepper. Evenly put the farce onto the top side of the salmon, then turn the salmon over and place onto the pastry, slightly off centre, enough for the shorter edge of pastry to cover the side of the salmon and the longer edge to wrap around and under to meet the shorter side. Seal the pastry with a little water and trim any loose or excess pastry to make a nice neat parcel, turn the parcel over so that the join is underneath, prick a couple of holes in the top and brush with beaten egg. Repeat this with each parcel and place onto a large baking tray, leaving 2-3 cm between each parcel. Place into a preheated oven (200˚c) for about 15 minutes or golden brown.

For the mushrooms, in a sauté pan, melt the butter, add the garlic and then the mushrooms, sauté until golden and finish with the tarragon and pepper.

To serve, place some creamy mash onto each plate, sit the Wellingtons onto the mash and spoon on the mushrooms.