Alexander on anniversary tour – and a first for Bill

Ryedale Book Festival, various venues

Alexander McCall Smith, who penned the No1 Ladies’ Detective Agency books, and local author Bill Jones, are special guests featuring in the Ryedale Book Festival October programme.

Bill Jones

The first novel in the No1. Ladies’ Detective Agency series was published 20 years ago.

The author of this fiction phenomenon will be appearing at Helmsley Arts Centre on Friday October 5 at 7pm.

Global sales for this publishing legend are more than 30 million books in total, 20 million for The No1 Ladies’ Detective Agency series, which has been translated into 46 languages.

Mr McCall Smith will be discussing his recently published book The Colours of all the Cattle, the 19th novel in the best-selling series, as well as talking to Tom Needham about all aspects of his prolific writing career which has resulted in no less than three new novels and three children’s books already having been published this year.

Alexander is also editing an anthology of poetry and working on the libretto for an operetta.

This is followed by award-winning writer Bill Jones on Saturday October 13 who will be talking about his new novel Black Camp 21, a page-turning thriller set in a prisoner-of-war camp during the World War Two.

This event will be held at Old Courthouse in Norton-upon-Derwent at 7pm.

Festival director Sarah Tyson said “We are delighted to have these two writers in our autumn programme as crime is a very popular genre with our audience.

“Their books are deliberately very different. We feel honoured that Alexander McCall Smith has accepted our invitation to Ryedale as his anniversary tour is so short.

“We are also thrilled to be introducing a new Yorkshire writer to our fans of crime fiction, especially one who lives in Ryedale and whose story ends in Camp 83, Malton, now known as the Eden Camp museum.

“It may be a debut novel but it has been endorsed by none less than Lee Child and I really enjoyed it too.”

To buy tickets visit www.ryedalebookfestival.com or call the box office on 07983 943 029.