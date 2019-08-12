Afternoon sea - former foghorn station opens as tea garden in Hawsker, near Whitby

An old foghorn station is once again providing support for travellers, but this time for those on foot rather than at sea.

Megan Evans opened the Hornblower Tea Garden in July at the former foghorn station near Hawsker, near Whitby.

The former foghorn station at Hawsker.

The property, which was built in 1858 was originally a lighthouse, but was converted to a foghorn station when the lighthouse tower was removed in 1900.

The location is certainly impressive, on a clear day, there are far reaching views from the tea garden.

Megan’s mother, Janet Evans said: “ We’ve thought about opening a tea rooms for years, people often pass when they’re walking the Cleveland Way.

“We’re about two hours from Robin Hood’s Bay and 40 minutes from Whitby, so by the time they get here, people are ready for a cuppa.”

The tea garden is proving most popular with dog walkers. Megan said: “Cold drinks and ice creams are our most popular items, but we also do doggy ice cream. We probably sell as many of those as human ice creams!”

Hornblower Tea Garden is accessed on foot from the Cleveland Way, the nearest parking is at Saltwick Bay.