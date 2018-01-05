A View from the Boathouse: with Whitby lifeboat coxswain, Howard Fields

Towards the end of 2017 saw a quiet time for service calls, with our All Weather Lifeboat (ALB) the George and Mary Webb being called out once to a commercial fishing vessel with mechanical issues.

The boat was towed back safely to Whitby harbour from a position north of Staithes.

Whitby RNLI Coxswain Howard Fields with Miss Regatta Paris Mai Whisson aboard the lifeboat for the Whitby Regatta sail past. Saturday 18 August. Whitby Regatta 2017. Picture: Ceri Oakes w173002q

In late November, our ALB had a six-monthly lift out, this allows the hull to be cleaned, maintenance below the waterline to be carried out and anti-fouling applied.

We also had the Chartplot navigation system fitted, designed in-house by the RNLI specifically tailored to the Search and Rescue (SAR) work we carry out.

Training and familiarisation, along with our regular training exercises will ensure our volunteer crew are well prepared should the need arise.

2017 was an average year for service calls, our ALB and Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) crew assisted a range of commercial and leisure vessels mainly in the summer months with August being our busiest period.

RNLI Lifeguards kept people safe on our local beaches throughout the summer.

In January we have a delegation from Headquarters in Poole visit us as part of a coast review programme.

The primary role of the meeting is to review our last five years’ services and evaluate all the assets here at Whitby for the next five years, including the lifeguard service provided in the summer months.

The Friends Of Whitby Lifeboat’s (FOWLS) traditional Christmas charity collection, focussing around a steam organ playing festive tunes over two weekends in December, again proved popular with shoppers

on Baxtergate and raised £4,482 towards the running costs of Whitby’s RNLI lifeboats.

We thank you for your continued support.