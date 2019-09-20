A luxurious apartment - and just a short walk from Whitby’s promenade

If you are looking for a luxury apartment which is fully furnished and ready to go, then Apartment 2 at 8 Ladysmith Avenue, Whitby, is certainly worth closer inspection.

The apartment, on the market for £185,000, is on the first floor of a period townhouse which was converted into three luxury apartments in 2007 to a high standard.

Ladysmith Avenue, Whitby - �185,000.

The spacious accommodation is over 700 sq ft in total which is comparable in size to some semi-detached houses nearby.

The generous sized open plan lounge/diner has a large bay window which floods the room with natural light and there is ample space for a dining table and six chairs as well as two 2-seater sofas.

A modern kitchen is located off the lounge and has a range of fitted cupboards, integrated appliances and the gas central heating boiler.

There are two double bedrooms comprising a master en-suite and a twin room which are both a good size and have good quality furniture.

Ladysmith Avenue, Whitby - �185,000.

The en-suite has a three-piece suite comprising a shower, wash hand basin and WC.

The main bathroom has the same plus a bath.

Located on Whitby’s West Cliff, the apartment is just a short walk from the promenade which makes this home the ideal base to explore this coastline and the town’s facilities.

Currently, the apartment is a successful holiday let and is being sold fully furnished, so is ready to go.

It is likely to attract buyers who value their time and are looking for an attractive investment.

Contact Jacksons Property Service on 01947 606111 or visit the firm’s website at www.jacksonspropertyservice.co.uk to find out more about the property.