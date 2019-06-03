25% of homes at Whitby’s new Spa Well Court site have been sold off plan

A new housing development close to the heart of Whitby has already seen 25 per cent of the apartments being sold off plan.

Spa Well Court, which is situated off Broomfield Terrace, comprises 10 apartments and 10 town houses.

The apartments are priced from £165,000, with the town houses starting from £289,950.

Half of the apartments have already been reserved, with 25 per cent sold.

Spa Well Court is being developed by Caedmon Homes, the residential arm of North Yorkshire-based property company Norstar Real Estate Group.

The apartments, which are being marketed by Hendersons, will be ready for occupation in early autumn this year.

Paul Brown, director of Caedmon Homes, said: “Although the apartments and houses have not been completed yet, five apartments have been reserved in the Shipwright’s section of the development.

“There are now only five apartments left, so would-be purchasers are advised to hurry, as the development is proving very popular.”

Nick Henderson added: “The first phase was a tremendous success and, knowing the Whitby market as I do, that success is highly likely to be repeated.”

The show home at Spa Well Court, fitted out by Gateshead-based designer Graeme Fuller, is scheduled to be ready in early August.

The development will be officially launched then.

Contact Nick Henderson on 01947 602626 or at nh@myhendersons.co.uk for more information.