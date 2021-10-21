Whitby Retro: see who you recognise on these photos from October 2007

These pictures from October 2007 show who was in the news in the Whitby area at that time.

By Duncan Atkins
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 10:48 am

Tag your mates in if you spot them!

And email [email protected] with your memories.

1. Whitby Retro

Pink Ladies - VIP’s Hair Salon raises money for breast cancer charity.

2. Whitby Retro

Great North Run competitor Matt Hewison raises money for Interactive.

3. Whitby Retro

Caedmon School’s hockey team show off their prize trophy.

4. Whitby Retro

St Hilda’s School receives a healthy eating award.

