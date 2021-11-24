Whitby Retro: see who you can see on these pictures from November 2006

We turn back the clock to see who was in the news in November 2006, in Whitby.

By Duncan Atkins
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 1:39 pm
Updated Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 1:40 pm

Whose faces do you recognise?

Geoff Delve and Gary Chadfield who both helped restore Lythe School’s boat free of charge.

Stakeby School’s eco team about to embark on a litter pick at Pannett Park.

A football boot signed by Wayne Rooney will be auctioned for Help for Heroes.

Liam Featherstone with his cricket trophies and a signed picture of Ian Botham.

Whitby
