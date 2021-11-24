Whitby Retro: see who you can see on these pictures from November 2006

Whose faces do you recognise?
Geoff Delve and Gary Chadfield who both helped restore Lythe School’s boat free of charge.
Photo: Whitby Gazette
Stakeby School’s eco team about to embark on a litter pick at Pannett Park.
Photo: Whitby Gazette
A football boot signed by Wayne Rooney will be auctioned for Help for Heroes.
Photo: Whitby Gazette
Liam Featherstone with his cricket trophies and a signed picture of Ian Botham.
Photo: Whitby Gazette