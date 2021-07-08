Whitby Retro: see who features on these photos from July 2007

This week, we turn back the clock to July 2007 to see what was going on in the Whitby area.

By Duncan Atkins
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 9:59 am
Updated Thursday, 8th July 2021, 10:00 am

See who you can spot!

1. Whitby Retro

Getting ready for the Egton Gooseberry Run.

2. Whitby Retro

Smiles all round at a lifeboat cheque presentation.

3.

Lythe Primary School pupils learn about recycling from Alyson Readman, recycling communications officer.

4. Whitby Retro

Robin Hood’s Bay Guides with their charity collection buckets.

