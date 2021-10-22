This work is part of the larger Whitby Community Hospital renovation, which is set to complete in spring 2022.

The new Tower Block contains services from Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, and Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust.

Within the Tower Block, these providers work together to deliver a range of services to the local community.

From left: Doff Pollard, Whitby Governor; Sharon Mays, former Chair of Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust and Michele Moran, Chief Executive.

This includes the new Urgent Treatment Centre, podiatry services, physiotherapy, audiology and much more.

The Tower Block will also be home to the new Memorial Ward, where those who need to stay on the ward, and their families, will have access to accessible and comfortable spaces and facilities.

Michele Moran, Chief Executive at Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Opening the Whitby Tower Block is an important milestone in the redevelopment of the hospital and a great investment in our local communities.

"The refurbishment brings the hospital into the new age with modern equipment and facilities, which will be fit for purpose for years to come.