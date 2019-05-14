This is how North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are supporting Dementia Action Week

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service will be supporting Dementia Action Week.

The week, that promotes individuals to take action and improve the lives of people living with dementia, will take place from Monday May 20 to Saturday May 26.

Station Manager Nick Bullamore, said: “There are over 2.5 million people trained up to be Dementia Friends and we are proud to have trained our staff to be part of this Alzheimer’s Society initiative.

"The Dementia Friends programme is aimed at transforming the way the nation thinks, acts and talks about the condition.”

As part of the week fire crews are holding a number of dementia friends sessions which members of the public can attend:

May 20 - Robin Hood’s Bay fire station 10:30am and Lythe fire station 4.30pm

May 22 - Milton Rooms, Malton, 10am-3pm

May 24 - Whitby fire station 10.30am

May 25 - Danby fire station 9am

Crews will also be out and about throughout the county giving out information about Dementia Awareness so if you see them pop over and say hello.

Watch Manager, Richard Daffern from Malton station, said: “We have organised a coffee morning to promote Dementia awareness throughout our community. Working together with a diverse group of agencies the event will provide information and pathways for anyone in need of our help.

"It will be held at the Milton Rooms in Malton on the 22nd May from 10am till 3pm a member of the Alzheimer’s Society will be presenting two talks during the event.”

Last year during Dementia Action Week, the service signed the Dementia Friendly Charter highlighting thier support to raising awareness of dementia in the community.

As part of their commitment it had two fire engines (Richmond and Skipton) liveried with the Alzheimer’s Society Logo. It also pledged to train staff as Dementia Friends and most of this training has now been completed and the majority of staff are Dementia Friends.

In the UK, one person develops dementia every three minutes and almost everyone knows someone whose life has been affected. Yet too many people face the condition alone, without adequate support

The Alzheimer’s Society is determined to change this and everyone has a part to play in creating a dementia-friendly UK.

From continuing to invite people with dementia out, to making sure you listen and include them in conversations, people with dementia and carers have shared actions with us that will make a difference – helping them to feel included in their communities and able to live the lives they want.

To get involved this Dementia Action Week and unite against dementia, visit alzheimers.org.uk/DAW

