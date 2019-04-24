Plans to revamp Scarborough Hospital A&E entrance approved

Bosses at Scarborough Hospital have been granted planning permission to revamp the entrance to its accident and emergency department.

The NHS trust had applied to demolish the eyesore entrance and rebuild it to make it clearer to visitors where the department is.

Scarborough Hospital's accident and emergency department

Scarborough Council planning officers have now granted approval after no objections were received.

In its submission to the council, the hospital stated: “The proposal replaces an existing small, glazed pitched roof entrance lobby and canopy which offers little in terms of wayfinding or indicating the A&E entrance.

“The proposed design indicated a clearly defined entrance to the hospital emergency department from both approaches; the car park and the ambulance bays, the latter being less frequently used by general visitors.

“The larger lobby space will help to prevent draughts in the waiting room and reception.”

It is hoped the new entrance will make it easier for people visiting the hospital to find their way to the correct department.