Newly-renovated Whitby Hospital tower block work is finalised - here's what will be inside

The honour of performing the ribbon cutting was carried out by Sharon Mays in her last official duty as chair of the board of Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, which is the lead provider of services at Whitby Hospital.

Although the £13m large-scale renovation work on the hospital site will be ongoing until spring next year, the ribbon cutting was to celebrate the renovation of the tower block before patients are transferred on to the new 16-bed memorial ward there tomorrow (Sep 15).

They have been staying in a temporary 10-bed purpose-built ward while work has been going on.

A view of the renovated tower block at Whitby Hospital.

More services will be moving in, in the coming weeks.

Works to the tower block are aimed at delivering a modern, fit-for-purpose health facility in the centre of Whitby, in line with the results of the public consultation on local health provision conducted by NHS North Yorkshire CCG.

The tower block will house, across four floors, outpatient services, ultrasound, the urgent treatment centre - which has replaced minor injuries - as well as X-rays, physiotherapy, a gym, a cafe, dentistry, podiatry and mental health services.

There is a new car parking area and ambulance bay, while the tower block has a children's waiting area too.

At the ribbon cutting performed by Sharon Mays, Chairman of the Board, Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust (centre), pictured with Doff Pollard, Whitby Governor for the Trust Board (left) and trust Chief Executive Michele Moran.

Chief Executive Michele Moran said of the ribbon cutting: "This is to celebrate the achivements of the community and the staff who have been phenomenal working during the pandemic, as well as all the clinical staff."

The memorial ward overlooks a new sensory garden, which memorial ward patients and their families will be able to look out on to, and this is set to be fully developed by spring, with the charity Healthstars working alongside local people with the designs.

"We try to involve the community as much as we can," added Michele.

"We're hoping for an official opening when the old part is demolished as well."

A corridor at Whitby Hospital mid-demolition.

All signage around the new block is dementia friendly, with braille signage added, which makes it easier for patients to navigate their way round.