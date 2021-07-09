How Whitby Hospital Appeal fundraisers can get free places at Mulgrave 10k race

The appeal is a fundraiser hosted by Health Stars, Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust’s charity, to add extra sparkle to the Whitby Hospital and Gardens renovation.

All money raised will pay for additional enhancements in the new building and outdoor areas, including dementia-friendly resources and other ideas from local residents and businesses.

The Whitby Hospital and Gardens renovation is set to complete in early 2022.

The Mulgrave 10K takes place in August.

This year, the organisers of the Mulgrave 10k have been working in partnership with Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, to contribute to the Whitby Hospital Appeal.

As part of this, they are offering 20 free places to runners who wish to fundraise towards the cause.

The race is held at the Mulgrave Estate and is organised by Loftus and Whitby Athletics Club, in conjunction with Mulgrave Community Sports Association.

Coronavirus safety restrictions will be in place, with the race set to take place on Sunday August 8.

Tony Hare, Mulgrave 10k Organiser, said: “We are so pleased to donate 20 places to Whitby Hospital at this year’s race.

"We hope the proceeds will aid with their fundraising, and also act as a token of thanks to local NHS staff who have shown their dedication to our community during the pandemic.”

If you would be interested in taking one of these free spots and fundraising for Whitby Hospital and Gardens, contact Jude Wakefield, Whitby Hospital Appeal Co-ordinator,