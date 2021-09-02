Healthwatch North Yorkshire digital AGM gives people chance to quiz health leaders

Healthwatch North Yorkshire chair, Chris Brackley, will introduce the event and Ashley Green, chief executive, will outline what the organisation has achieved in the last 12 months and its future plans.

Then the audience will be able to quiz the panel of experts on the health and care issues that matter to them.

The panel includes:

* Richard Webb, Corporate Director for Health & Adult Services, North Yorkshire County Council

* Steve Russell, Chief Executive, Harrogate & District NHS Foundation Trust

* Andrew Dangerfield, Head of Primary Care Transformation, North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group

* Peter Davenport, one of the UK’s foremost PR and Media specialists

Ashley Green said it was great opportunity to find out how Healthwatch North Yorkshire, the county’s health and care champion, had been using people's experiences and ideas to help shape local health and care services.

“Then ask decision makers anything about local health and care services," he said.

"Ask about their response to Covid 19; what is happening with social care; or whether GPs will go back to seeing everyone in person.

"Whatever your burning issue, this is your chance to question the people who make things happen.”

The AGM is on Zoom on Thursday September 9 from 4pm to 5.30pm.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/healthwatch-north-yorkshire-annual-general-meeting-agm-tickets-166643229385 to book your place and post your questions.