GP practices around Whitby area to be closed for afternoon

A number of GP practices in the Whitby area will either be closed or have altered services between noon and 6.30pm on Tuesday September 3 due to important staff training.

Heartbeat Alliance say out of hours cover has been arranged for patients who require urgent medical attention between these hours.

This can be accessed by calling the usual practice number where you will be re-directed to a call handling service. They will provide appropriate healthcare advice and be able to direct patients to the most appropriate service for their needs.

Normal GP service will resume on September 4.

Altered Services, Tuesday September 3, midday to 6.30pm are as follows:

· Danby Surgery – the building is open for the collection of prescriptions and routine enquiries but there will be no GP on the premises

· Egton Surgery – open for the collection of prescriptions and routine enquiries but there will be no GP on the premises

· Staithes Surgery – open for the collection of prescriptions and routine enquiries but there will be no GP on the premises

· Whitby Group Practice - open for the collection of prescriptions and the nursing team are seeing patients by appointment but no GP on the premises

· Sleights and Sandsend Medical Practice – open for medication collections and routine enquires but there will be no GP on the premises.