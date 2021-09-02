That’s according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

The survey contacted 2.4 million people from January to April of this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP service, and around a third of them responded.

The results reveal the best and worst surgeries in Scarborough and beyond.

Across the country, 83% of people described their overall experience as ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’, slightly higher than last year’s rate of 81.8%.

But two-in-five (42%) admitted to avoiding making an appointment when they had needed one.

The most common reason for this was not wanting to be a burden on the NHS, followed by not wanting to catch Covid.

Are you happy with your local GP practice? Here we reveal the GP practices in NHS North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group area which were voted the best and worst by you.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said they were ‘very good’.

1. Eastfield Medical Centre There were 278 survey forms sent out to patients at Eastfield Medical Centre. The response rate was 47%. Of these, 57.7% said it was very good and 27.2% said it was fairly good.

2. Scarborough Medical Group There were 270 survey forms sent out to patients at Scarborough Medical Group. The response rate was 55%. Of these, 58.5% said it was very good and 28.1% said it was fairly good.

3. Castle Health Centre There were 499 survey forms sent out to patients at Castle Health Centre. The response rate was 24%. Of these, 45.4% said it was very good and 33.7% said it was fairly good.

4. Sherburn Surgery There were 262 survey forms sent out to patients at Sherburn Surgery. The response rate was 50%. Of these, 56.9% said it was very good and 30.3% said it was fairly good.