Scarborough's Covid rate in over 60s in top 20 per cent of English council areas

The Covid testing centre on William Street coach park in Scarborough. (JPI Media/ Richard Ponter)

The UK recently recorded the largest daily rise in Covid cases since lockdown rules ended in England three months ago.

On Monday October 18 there were 49,156 new infections reported - the highest leap since July - government data shows.

This fell to 43,738 on Tuesday, the same day the UK recorded 223 deaths – the highest rate since March.

It comes one month into the NHS’s Covid booster jab campaign, targeting people at-risk.

Those aged over 60 have so far been given 1,963,828 top ups ahead of expected Covid cases over winter.

Downing Street has now said the Government will keep a “close watch” on the situation.

In the week ending October 12, the local authority of Scarborough had 92 cases of Covid-19 among those aged 60+, a rate of 238.5 per 100,000 in that age bracket.

This rate is the 51st highest in England, out of 315 local authority areas.

Copeland, in western Cumbria, has the highest recorded weekly rate of Covid infections in those aged 60 and over at 400.8 per 100,000 people.

Leeds has seen the highest number of new cases among 60 and overs, with 467 recorded, a rate of 288.

As of 12 October, the Covid infection rate per 100,000 people of all ages in the UK was 410.8.

This has swiftly risen from a rate of 354.9 recorded just one week earlier on 6 October.

The UK’s Covid rates have been under scrutiny this week and compared closely against European neighbours.

Our sister title NationalWorld has analysed figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control to understand how the UK is falling behind.

France, which has a population of 67,320,216, has recorded a seven day case rate of 43.7 per 100,000 people.