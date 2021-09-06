Scarborough's coronavirus rate remains steady despite being above national average

Scarborough Hospital. (JPI Media/ Richard Ponter)

The borough's seven-day rate per 100,000 people is now 333, a rise of just one on this time seven days ago.

There were 362 new Covid-19 infections in the last seven days at an average of 52 each day.

It means that Scarborough's rate remains higher than the average England which stands at 312 per 100,000 and the North Yorkshire average which is now 332.

Selby has the highest rate in the county at 398.

Richmondshire has the lowest rate currently in North Yorkshire at 242.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals in Scarborough and York has risen by one to 46, with the number of patients requiring intensive care down one to four.

Mobile testing facilities will be available in Whitby, Scarborough and Filey this week for anyone with symptoms to get tested.

To see the locations and to book a test visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/book-coronavirus-covid-19-test

William Street Coach Park in Scarborough is also still offering testing seven days a week from 8am until 8pm.