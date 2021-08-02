Scarborough's coronavirus rate falls below national average after dropping more than 40 per cent last week

The borough’s seven-day rate per 100,000 people is now 288, down from 504 seven days ago.

There were 313 new infections in the last seven days at an average of 45 each day. Last week the borough was getting close to 80 infections each day.

It means that Scarborough’s rate has dropped below the average for England which stands at 291 per 100,000, though the borough does still have the highest rate of any of North Yorkshire’s districts.

Scarborough coronavirus test centre. (JPI Media/ Richard Ponter)

Ryedale has the lowest rate in the county at just 175, with 14 new cases every day. The average for North Yorkshire as a whole is 260.

The number of patients in hospitals in Scarborough and York has once again increased from 22 seven days ago to 35 today, with three of those requiring ventilation.

Mobile testing facilities will be available in Whitby, Scarborough and Filey this week for anyone with symptoms to get tested.

To see the locations and to book a test visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/book-coronavirus-covid-19-test

William Street Coach Park in Scarborough is also still offering testing seven days a week from 8am until 8pm.