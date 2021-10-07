Scarborough's coronavirus rate continues to fall but remains nigher than national average

Graphic from North Yorkshire County Council.

The latest seven-day rate per 100,000 for the borough, until October 3, was 447, compared to England's average of 333.

However, the rate fell for the previous four days after peaking on September 29 at 507/100,000.

Across the borough, 81 new people had a confirmed positive test result reported yesterday.

Between September 30 and October 6, 510 people had a confirmed positive test result, a decrease of 3.8 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

Harrogate has the highest rate in the North Yorkshire at 546.

Ryedale has the lowest rate currently in the county at 264.

Mobile testing facilities will be available in Whitby, Scarborough and Filey this week for anyone with symptoms to get tested.

To see the locations and to book a test visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/book-coronavirus-covid-19-testWilliam Street Coach Park in Scarborough is also still offering testing seven days a week from 8am until 8pm.