The borough hit the milestone on Saturday with the total now standing at 6,042.

The first two cases in Scarborough were recorded on 20 March last year three days before the nation was put into the first lockdown by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Today, Mr Johnson will outline the plans for the end of many restrictions on July 19, including no more mandatory wearing of masks, the return of nightclubs and social distancing being dropped.

Stock image. JPI Media/ Richard Ponter

It comes as Scarborough’s coronavirus rate has more than doubled in the last week.

The borough had been averaging 29 positive tests a week last month but in the last seven days 227 new cases have been recorded.

Scarborough’s seven day rate per 100,000 was 94 this time last week. It is now 209, a level it has not reached since early January.

Harrogate now has the highest rate in North Yorkshire at 275 and Ryedale has the lowest at 161.

The rate for England as a whole is 235 while North Yorkshire’s average is 236.

Mobile testing facilities will be available in Whitby, Scarborough and Filey this week for anyone with symptoms to get tested.

To see the locations and to book a test visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/book-coronavirus-covid-19-testWilliam Street Coach Park in Scarborough is also still offering testing seven days a week from 8am until 8pm.