The borough's seven-day rate per 100,000 people is now 479, a rise of nine on this time last week.

There were 521 new Covid-19 infections in the last seven days at an average of 74 each day.

It means that Scarborough' s rate remains below the average in England, which stands at 532 per 100,000, and above the North Yorkshire average which is now 464.

The borough has the third-lowest infection rate in the county and Harrogate has the highest on 727.

Richmondshire has the lowest rate currently in North Yorkshire at 283.

Mobile testing facilities will be available in Whitby, Scarborough and Filey this week for anyone with symptoms to get tested.

To see the locations and to book a test visit North Yorkshire County Council's website here.

William Street Coach Park in Scarborough is also still offering testing seven days a week from 8am until 8pm.