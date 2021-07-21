Scarborough borough's Covid rate climbs to 633 - its highest level since November

The borough is averaging almost 100 new cases every day.

Richard Webb North Yorkshire County Council’s director of Health and Adult Services told a meeting of the North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum this morning that there had been no cause for celebration following Freedom Day on Monday.

He said: “As we meet today it is quite a bleak and depressing record even though we have had on Monday the lifting of restrictions.

Scarborough’s coronavirus rate is now the highest it has ever been.

“The current county average across North Yorkshire is 570 per 100,000 and that is the highest recorded figure that we have had in North Yorkshire.

“We have the highest figure we have ever had in Scarborough, higher now than the surge that we had in November.

“So that is quite stark in terms of the situation that we are currently facing.”

There are now 112 Covid-19 patients in the county’s hospitals, up from 80 last week with 14 in intensive care.

There are three patients in each of Scarborough and Harrogate hospitals, 19 in York and 87 in South Tees.

Mr Webb added: “We see a significant spread of the virus amongst younger people, however, case numbers are increasing in all age groups.

“So we would ask you to respect and protect North Yorkshire and to not only think about yourselves and how you keep you and your loved ones safe but also everyone in the community and about the businesses that we use every day.

“I would ask you to continue to wear your face mask, to keep your hand hygiene and to keep ,where you can, to a distance from other people.