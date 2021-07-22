Busy Scarborough South Bay on Freedom Day. (JPI Media/ Richard Ponter)
Scarborough areas where Covid infections rose in the third week of July as restrictions are lifted in England

Nightclubs are open, workers no longer have to work from home and mask wearing is now a personal choice – many Covid restrictions have now been lifted in England.

By Corinne Macdonald
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 1:04 pm

But cases of Coronavirus are on the rise across the country. The latest government figures show every area in the local authority of Scarborough saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period. Scarborough recorded 665 cases in the seven days to 16 July, a rate of 611.5 per 100,000 people. As restrictions now lift in England we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people.

1. Filey and Hunmanby - 491% increase

Filey and Hunmanby has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 491%, from 94.8 per 100,000 to 560.3 per 100,000.

2. Burniston, Sleights and Fylingdales - 189% increase

Burniston, Sleights and Fylingdales has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 189%, from 216.9 per 100,00 to 626.7 per 100,000.

3. Esk Valley and Runswick Coast - 183% increase

Esk Valley and Runswick Coast has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 183%, from 182.2 per 100,000 to 516.3 per 100,000.

4. Falsgrave - 162% increase

Falsgrave has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 162%, from 282.9 per 100,000 to 739.9 per 100,000.

