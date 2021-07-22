Scarborough areas where Covid infections rose in the third week of July as restrictions are lifted in England
Nightclubs are open, workers no longer have to work from home and mask wearing is now a personal choice – many Covid restrictions have now been lifted in England.
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 1:04 pm
But cases of Coronavirus are on the rise across the country. The latest government figures show every area in the local authority of Scarborough saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period. Scarborough recorded 665 cases in the seven days to 16 July, a rate of 611.5 per 100,000 people. As restrictions now lift in England we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people.
