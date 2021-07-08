The clinic will be open to anyone over the age of 18 who has not yet received their first coronavirus vaccination.

There is no need to book and patients can just turn up.

A Grab a Jab drop-in clinic is being run at the Brunswick Centre in Scarborough this weekend.

Patients will also be able to fill in a survey to be entered into a draw to win a Scarborough Gift Card accepted at over 80 business in Scarborough.

Sally Brown, clinical director for Scarborough core primary care network, which brings together four local GP practices, said: "We know that the vaccination is one of our best lines of defence against Covid so our drop-in clinics have been put on to make it as easy as possible for people to come and get their first vaccination."