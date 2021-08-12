Air purifiers and ultraviolet lights ‘to be installed in schools to combat spread of Covid'

Year five pupils, with their own individual stationery and books in plastic folders, work at their desks at Willowpark Primary Academy in Oldham (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Air purifiers and ultraviolet lights will be installed in several schools as part of a trial to combat Covid-19, according to reports.

The trial aims to find out how they could mitigate the transmission of coronavirus and other respiratory diseases in schools, the i newspaper said.

Technology could be installed in UK schools from 2022

The trial also hopes to find out how feasible it is to bring in the technology in primary schools and is expected to deliver its first results by the end of the year, the newspaper reported.

The i said the study is being initially conducted in 30 schools in Bradford and is being backed with £1.8 million of funding from the DHSC.

It is being conducted by the Centre for Applied Education Research and could reportedly lead to the technologies being rolled out in schools from 2022.

The newspaper added the trial will consist of a third of schools equipped with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, a third with UV purifiers and a third without any equipment to serve as a control group.

Guidance from the Health and Safety Executive says fog, mist, vapour and ultraviolet treatments “may be suitable options to help control the spread of coronavirus and disinfecting a larger space or room”.

Air purifiers and UV lights already used by some businesses

Some businesses already use UV light and air purifiers to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

Transport for London installed more than 200 UV light sanitising devices on escalator handrails across the London Underground in October after a successful six week trial.

Several clubs and gig venues also installed the devices ahead of reopening their doors on July 19.