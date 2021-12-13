The new aim is to give a booster jab to all adults by the end of the month.

Latest available data from NHS England shows almost 27.2 million people aged 18 and over have still not had a booster dose, including thousands of people in Scarborough borough.

In Scarborough borough an estimated 48,142 boosters had been administered by December 5, leaving an estimated 41,135 still not fully protected against Omicron.

To hit the Government’s new target an estimate 2,165 jabs will need to be administered in Scarborough borough each day between Monday December 13 and the end of the year to hit the target.

The analysis is based on the number of days between Monday 13 December and the end of the year so figures are estimates.

Population analysis is based on figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics and are estimates.

There are geographical differences across Scarborough borough with some areas having administered far fewer booster shots than other areas.

Now as the Prime Minister declares an “Omicron emergency” we reveal which neighbourhoods in Scarborough borough are falling behind in the vaccine rollout.

1. Scarborough Town & North Bay In Scarborough Town and North Bay 3,903 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 205 jabs need to be administered each day.

2. Ramshill & South Cliff In Ramshill and South Cliff 3,879 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 204 jabs need to be administered each day.

3. Whitby West In Whitby West 2,279 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 120 jabs need to be administered each day.

4. Filey & Hunmanby In Filey and Hunmanby 4,041 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 213 jabs need to be administered each day.