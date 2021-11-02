Whitby's Stakesby Primary Academy has new-look playground - and youngsters are loving it!

The children have been making the most of the warmer weather by enjoying their new playground equipment.

The new clamber stack has been a huge hit, as has the water wall where the children have been experimenting how to make the water travel faster and slower by altering the angles of the drainpipes and the pressure on the pump.

As part of their topic on How People Help Us, the children were visited by paramedic Chris Sythes, who was kind enough to donate a real first aid kit for the youngsters to use in their doctor’s surgery.

The Wise Owls reading group.

“Chris’ visit and the first aid kit he donated has provided a great stimulus for our children in their role play,” said Debbie Tacon, Early Years Lead.

“We often see children acting out their roles as receptionists, doctors, nurses and patients in great detail.”

The children have been learning about Florence Nightingale and how her work has impacted on today’s health services.

In literacy, the pupils have been immersed in their class book, Percy the Park-Keeper which has been a huge hit.

Stakesby Primary Academy's new clamber stack.

The outdoor mud kitchen has been re-purposed as Percy’s Hut, with the pupils creating homes for the animals to shelter from the bad weather.

In forest school, they made sandwiches to take to the wood just like Percy, and took note of the changing landscape now that autumn has arrived.

On the last day of half term, children from both Nursery and Reception took a trip to Pannett Park to feed the squirrels and observe the ways in which the setting is similar and different to the school’s own woodland.

Stakesby Primary Academy is holding an Early Years Open Day on Monday December 20.

Ryu on the clamber stack.