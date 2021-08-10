Interim Principal Jon Norden told the Gazette this morning (Aug 10): "These are a group of students who have had it really hard, dealing with lockdown and remote learning but they came out with a really positive set of results.

"All students who have applied for courses have somewhere to go to.

"We have got a real range of destinations - a couple of students have apprenticeships with Anglo American, while three have got into Oxford or Cambridge."

Delighted Whitby Sixth Form A-level students, from left: Rosie Hutt, Hannah Wharrick, Rachael Clarkson, Imogen Wright, Mia Tarnowski, Jasmin Stonehouse, Will Jackson, Abigail Motson and Kate Simpson.

Cambridge-bound is Glaisdale 18-year-old Abigail Motson, who will study Veterinary Medicine after securing A star grades in Biology and History and an A in Chemistry, while WIll Jackson,of Sleights, is going to Oxford to study Medicine after getting the grades he needed, an A star in Biology and Chemistry and an A in Maths.

"I can actually say now that I'm going to Oxford, not just that I'm hopefully going," he said.

"I feel overwhelmed - and relieved. Everything was hanging on those results."

Another student, Katie Simpson, is also going to Cambridge to study Natural Sciences.

"For quite a small sixth form to have three at Oxford or Cambridge is quite impressive," said Mr Norden.

"There's a real strong sixth form team helping students with applications and providing patoral care, as well as the teachers who are clearly doing a good job."

He said there is the largest ever number of Eskdale students coming to the sixth form next month. They will pick up their GCSE results on Thursday (Aug 12).

Assistant Principal Susan Boyd was also delighted with the A-level results.

She added: "It's a day that's part of a journey and the students and staff have been working hard.

"Lockdown was a real challenge but they kept themselves going and they helped each other."

She also praised former students who returned to Whitby to offer the current students advice, help and mentoring.

Among other successess were Jasmin Stonehouse of Runswick Bay, who is going to study Law at University College London and Mia Tarnowski, who will be taking a course in mental health nursing at Edge Hill University, having gained a distinction in B-Tec Psychology.

Rachael Clarkson was thrilled to get the place she wanted in Bangor, Wales, where she will study English Literature and Philosophy.

A-levels were teacher assessed this year, with students receiving their results earlier than usual, to allow for time to appeal their grades if necessary.