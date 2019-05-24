Volunteers transform Danby School garden

Danby Primary School’s garden has been rejuvenated thanks to support from Sainsbury’s supermarket in Whitby.

Colleagues from the store worked alongside the children for two days to fully transform the garden.

Sainsbury's colleagues work on the garden at Danby Primary School.

The outside space has gone from an unloved and unsure able area into an educational centre for the school.

The school is now hoping to hold outside lessons and to start a gardening club.

Sainsbury’s Whitby was supported by Wilf Nobles and Esk Valley Camphill Community alongside residents from Danby.

The initiative is a part of the supermarket’s 150th birthday celebrations, which includes 150 days of volunteering across the country that continues the company’s history of putting local communities first.

Store manager Steve Robson said: “We’re really excited to be helping a local cause so close to our hearts – it’s a great way for our colleagues to come together and support the community.

“It’s so important for us to give back to our local community and what better time than in our 150th year.

“We’re very touched by the commitment from our colleagues to the garden project.

“Having colleagues volunteer with us has really made a difference and we appreciate the time given to such an important cause.”

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “In this landmark year, we want to give back to the communities we have been a part of for a century and half and bring them into the celebrations.

“The diversity of causes that our colleagues care about just goes to show the values that run through our business – and we’re looking forward to seeing the impact these 150 days has on the people we care about.”