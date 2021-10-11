Small primary school at Hinderwell, near Whitby, has THREE sets of twins in one school year

It would be unusual for any village primary school to have three sets of twins in the entire school.

But at Hinderwell's Oakridge Community Primary School, near Whitby, there are three sets of twins just in the reception class!

The school's Acting Head Hilary Thompson told the Gazette this was incredibly unusual given that there are only 36 children in the school.

The new autumn term starters at Oakridge Community Primary School, Hinderwell.

"I've been teaching for a while now and even as a class teacher, sometimes you might have two sets of twins in a class in a significantly larger school, but I've never come across this in such a small class," she said.

"They're all absolutely delightful children and we're thrilled that they have chosen to come here.

"They've come to us from the nursery so they have moved seamlessly from there into the reception class."