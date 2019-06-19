Plans revealed for new Whitby Sixth Form

More than 80 families attended an open event to find out about plans for the newly-named Whitby Sixth Form.

Staff presented plans for the new sixth form centre to local residents at the event on Tuesday afternoon.

The event took place at the Scoresby site where the potential for new developments in Post 16-education in Whitby were discussed.

Caedmon College Principal, Simon Riley, thanked everyone who attended and said that there was a “great atmosphere.”

Education for student’s leaving school is prominent in the area as Whitby’s two secondary schools, Eskdale School and Caedmon College, agreed to federate this year.

Two separate sites will be maintained for 11-16 education but a the new Whitby Sixth Form will be a joint facility.

The meeting marked the end of GCSE exams for year 10 and 11 pupils and the start of building work on the site.

Plans for the school, which was built in 1963, includes redecorating classrooms, updating furniture, creating a cafe/common room as well as a T-shape library and resource area.

Talking about the upcoming plans, Mr Riley said: “We believe that the students of Whitby deserve great resources that they can use for their post-16 studies.”

The main hall will be made into a cafe and common room which Mr Riley says will offer “round-the-clock service” for students.

One of the biggest transformations on the site will see the creation of a library and resource area.

“We will be recreating the area we have at the sixth form on the Normanby site. It will be a large T-shape library and resource area that will have computer stations, laptops and books that students can use.

"It is also perhaps one of the best views from any educational establishment as it looks directly over the Abbey,” Mr Riley added.

The Sixth Form will offer a range academic programmes including A-level and BTEC qualifications.

A-level equivalent, Level Three BTEC qualifications will be available as well as Level Two programmes which will give students the opportunity to improve on subjects such as maths and English.

Work experience programmes and work-based courses such as manual handling, first-aid and food hygiene will also be offered to post-16 students.

Mr Riley commented that the Sixth Form will have an “extensive enrichment programme for students” and “can be flexible if people want to get in touch.”

He added: “If you are interested in hearing about our wrap around sixth form offer including qualifications, enrichment, guidance and much more please contact us: post@ccwhitby.org.”