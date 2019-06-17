Open event to find out more about new Whitby Sixth Form

An open event is to take place on Tuesday afternoon (June 18) for people to find out more about the newly-named Whitby Sixth Form.

The sixth form will be based at Caedmon College’s Scoresby site from September and staff would like the chance to tell people about their plans.

The open event takes place at the Scoresby site from 4.30pm to 6.30pm when the potential for new developments in Post 16-education in Whitby will be discussed.

Email Susan Boyd at Caedmon College at post@ccwhitby.org if you would like to attend but are unable to and would like to find out more.