Lythe School delight at ‘Good’ Ofsted report

Staff and pupils at Lythe School are celebrating after receiving a ‘Good’ rating by Ofsted.

The school was judged good in all areas following the successful inspection.

Two years ago, an Ofsted visit ended with the inspector telling the school it needed to improve.

Since then, a strong team of staff and governors have reviewed and improved every aspect of school life, leading to this excellent report.

The result of the hard work is a positive report across the board: Leadership and management, the quality of teaching, outcomes for children and personal development and behaviour and early years provision:

The inspector noted: “The skilled head teacher has been unwavering in her determination to eradicate all aspects of under-performance, and to ensure an excellent standard of education for pupils in this school.

“She has been very well supported and challenged by a talented and doggedly determined governing body.

“The whole school community has developed a tangible school ethos in which pupils can grow as individuals and thrive.

“The school has significantly improved since the previous inspection.”

Head teacher Lisa Armstrong said: “We were pleased that the inspector recognised the good (and continuing to improve) academic achievement and progress for our children, the robust and effective actions which will ensure continued improvement, the skill of both teachers and teaching assistants and the high ambitions for our children.

“However, our most valued comment is the recognition that ‘This is a happy, welcoming school that sits at the heart of the local community’.

“Every person in school, adults and pupils, strives to ensure that it is a kind, safe and respectful family.

“Lythe School is a really special place.

“It is so much more than the sum of its parts and we are all proud to be part of this thriving community.

“As the popular saying goes ‘we haven’t come this far to only come this far’.

“We have an exciting journey ahead of us and are looking forward to a bright future for all our children, families and staff.”

Click here to read the full Ofsted report.