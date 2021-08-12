Students opening results at Eskdale School

A statement for the school, released in conjunction with Caedmon College, the town's other secondary provision, read:"It’s been great to celebrate the success of our Year 11 students within the federation today as they have received their GCSE results.

"They have achieved very positive results, which is to their credit, particularly because of the challenges that lockdown and remote education have brought.

"We are very pleased to report at Eskdale School that 72% of Y11 achieved passes (at least grade 4) in 5 or more subjects including English and Maths.

Poppy Ogram celebrating her results

"With 38% of students achieving strong passes (at least a grade 5) in 5 or more subjects including English and Maths. Students achieved 202 grade 7 or higher across all subjects. Progress in comparison has improved with students achieving a fifth of a grade better when exams were last sat in 2019.

"These results have come about as a result of students’ hard work and the efforts of their teachers, and both staff and governors want to say a huge well done to them all.

As partners within the Whitby Secondary Partnership, we would like to pass on congratulations to all of our Year 11 students.

It is also great to know that the ongoing collaboration between the two schools to raise standards is resulting in record numbers of students from both schools staying with us as part of Whitby Sixth Form from September to continue their education.

Happy faces for a great set of results