GB Olympic gold medal rower talks fitness and food with East Whitby Academy youngsters

Following Aldi’s recent store opening in Whitby, Olympic gold medalist, Matthew Langridge, visited the children of East Whitby Academy.

As part of Aldi’s partnership with Team GB to help children to develop their understanding of the benefits of keeping fit and eating healthy food.

This school visit follows a recent competition where East Whitby Academy children were tasked with creating an exciting healthy recipe, as part of Aldi’s initiative, Get Set to Eat Fresh.

Team GB rower, Matthew Langridge, delivered an inspirational assembly addressing the benefits of eating healthy food and exercising.

Matthew talked to the pupils about his experience of the Olympics and took them through his challenging training regime. The children of East Whitby Academy also got the chance to hold Matthew’s impressive gold medal.

Matthew said: “I’ve had a fantastic time with the children from East Whitby Academy, they were an absolute delight.

“It was great to talk to them about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to prepare your own meals.”

The Olympian presented a donation of fresh fruit and snacks to the school, courtesy of the new Aldi store on Fairfield Way.

Store Manager, Stuart Armstrong, said: “Since opening the Whitby store in June, we’ve had a really successful couple of weeks. It’s been great to meet more of our new customers and share our everyday amazing products with them. I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support a local primary school, East Whitby Academy, through our partnership with Team GB.”