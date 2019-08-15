Fyling Hall School’s delight at top A-level students

Fyling Hall School is delighted with the performance of their top A level pupils with 24% of the grades at A*/A and 33% of the grades at A*/B.

This in a year when, according to The Telegraph: “top grades for A-levels have fallen to their lowest level in more than a decade following the introduction of new, tougher exams.”

Based upon his fantastic results, Fyling Hall’s Head Boy, Joseph Husband, received an offer at his first choice, Loughborough University, to sit Geography.

Headmaster Steven Allen said: “In what has been a tough year, we are pleased with the A level results released today, which is reward for all the hard work of the pupils and staff.

“Being a non-selective school, we place much value on the progress our pupils achieve.

“These results are in line with our expectations in helping our pupils realise their full potential.

“We wish them all the best for the future, and will to continue to develop Fyling Hall’s strong Sixth Form offering.”