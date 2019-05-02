Fyling Hall School open on Bank Holiday Monday – your chance to take a look round

The forthcoming Bank Holiday, on Monday May 6, is a ‘normal’ day at Fyling Hall School – so why not go along and see what sets the school apart? You and your family have open access to all areas of the school, from reception to sixth form, from 10am until 12.30pm.

Not only can you see our facilities, meet our inspiring staff and pupils, but you can also meet fellow parents as Fyling Hall parents are also invited . . . it’s a great opportunity to see us in action!

Please contact us on 01947 880353 or office@fylinghall.org with any queries.