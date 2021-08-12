Fyling Hall School Headmaster Steven Allen presents Joe with his top grades.

Headmaster Steven Allen has reassured his GCSE students that their results were based entirely upon merit.

“In keeping with our A-level results we are equally delighted with our GCSE results," he said.

"Experiencing sustained scrutiny over several weeks, we have every confidence in these results and are very proud of our students.”

Fyling Hall School student Emie-May and her mum Kelly celebrate her high grades.

Once again, overall results are in line with the national averages and follow Fyling Hall’s historical results, with a special mention to Emie-May, Hyunbin, Hyunbee and Arthur who achieved solid 8s and 9s with several others reaching this high level across several subjects.

In what has been a challenging year for all students, Fyling Hall’s uninterrupted education ensured continuous teacher contact and sustained learning.

Not only did this bring stability, but it also ensured that teacher assessed grades were rigorous and accurate.

Mr Allen congratulated all GCSE students on behalf of all of Fyling Hall’s staff.

“To those of you leaving us, we wish you all the very best for the future," he said.