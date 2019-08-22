Eskdale School and Caedmon College Whitby celebrate GCSE results

This morning pupils across Whitby arrived early at Eskdale School and Caedmon College Whitby to receive their GCSE results.

Nervous glances and much watch-checking ensued before the clock finally struck 9 and the pupils were allowed in to collect their results.

Eskdale's Jordan Porteus is moving to Burnley to study locomotive engineering.

There were tears of relief, huge grins and lots of happy faces all round.

Eskdale headteacher, Andy Fyfe, said: “I’m really pleased with the results, as a school this is the first time we have been through the GCSE process, the kids have done themselves proud, the staff are absolutely made up for them.

"The school has been on a journey, but all of the hard work has paid off. It’s been a real team effort between the students, teachers and parents.

"I’m really proud to be the headteacher of a school such as this. With the school now being federated with Caedmon College, it can only benefit to the pupils of Whitby."

Poppy Elliott and Heidi Price were at Eskdale to collect their results

Eskdale students took time to share their results and future plans, Jordan Porteus, was beaming as he proudly told of his intention to study locomotive engineering in Burnley: “I got the results I needed,” he grinned.

Skillfully avoiding the camera, Laura Kaz said: “I’ve been panicking all week, but actually, it's just fine.”

Glaisdale friends Poppy Elliott and Heidi Price are planning to study Biology, Chemistry and Music at Prior Pursglove College in Guisborough and Triple Sport and Geography at Scarborough Sixth Form College.

Georgina Jameson-Myers was pleased to have passed five GCSEs while twin sister Olivia is excited to be heading to Middlesbrough College to study a Level 3 BTEC in Cyber Security, one of the first students ever to study the course.

Eskdale's Olivia Jameson-Myers will be studying Cyber Security at Middlesbrough College

Caedmon College Principal, Simon Riley, said: “There has been lots of hard work from the staff and students and the results we’ve seen have really reflected this.”

"We’re really excited now about the future for these students with the opening of our new sixth form building and the closer relationship with Eskdale School.”

Katarina Harrison-Gaze and Olivia Harrison were keen to share their next steps which include studying Biology, Chemistry and Psychology at Scarborough Sixth Form College and History, English and French at Prior Pursglove.

Jasmin Stonehouse is staying at Caedmon College to study Philosophy, Ethics, English Literature and Geography, while Maya Hemingway will continue to study Maths, Chemistry and Biology with Lydia Shone-Hatchwell studying Health & Social Care and Psychology.

Georgia Jameson-Myers collecting her GCSE results at Eskdale School

County Councillor Patrick Mulligan, North Yorkshire’s Executive Member for Schools, said: “GCSE results this year show how well students in North Yorkshire have done and we must congratulate them for their success and hard work through a time of major change for the examination system.”

“Our schools are very aware of the challenges that students face and we work closely with schools to support the mental health and wellbeing of young people. These results mean that students are well prepared for the future and are a real tribute to the dedication and commitment of staff for high quality teaching and pastoral support.”

Jasmin Stonehouse will continue at Caedmon College Whitby where she will study Philosophy, Ethics, English Literature and Geography.

Caedmon College's Maya Hemingway and Lydia Shone-Hatchwell will study Maths, Chemistry and Biology and Health & Social Care and Psychology