Children tri something new for maths festival

Staff and pupils recently enjoyed a ‘Festival of Triangles’ at St Hilda’s RC Primary School – and what an exciting time they had.

The festival was a triangle themed maths week run by the staff and supported by Maths on Toast, a family maths charity.

Anya with a novel way of using her tetrahedron.

The week involved classroom activities to engage the pupils in a variety of ways, culminating in an after school workshop, where families could explore the activities together.

One classroom activity was drawing a straight sided shape and then dividing it up into triangles and colouring them in to make, for example, a letter or an animal shape. The game Number Rambler helped pupils to practise their times tables and to develop number sense.

On Thursday evening, parents and carers were invited to join in the fun by attending the workshop.

Bunting adorned the hall, made, of course, from triangle shapes.

Large tetrahedrons were displayed in the school hall.

Year 6 pupils were on hand to explain what was going on and Dominic, from year 2, showed how the rather large tetrahedron was made from smaller tetrahedrons constructed using drinking straws. Lauren declared that the construction was difficult at first but got easier with practise – as with most things. Making an icosahedron (a shape made up of 20 triangles) was made simple by the expert directions of Bobby, using a template.

On hand were ‘food triangles’ – Dorritos, pizza slices, waffles, cake and melon – all cut into the triangular shapes.

The pupils had fun cutting the shapes and even more by eating them.

There were also some SATS booklets for adults to get their teeth into. These certainly showed the challenging level of maths reasoning required by, in particular, Year 5 and 6 students these days in school.

A school spokesman said: “One of the aims of the scheme, families enjoying doing maths together, was definitely in evidence as the workshop progressed and the whole project was highly successful.”